Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Corning worth $64,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,581,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,251,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,976,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $67,269,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,385,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

