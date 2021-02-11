Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Corteva worth $69,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

CTVA opened at $43.04 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

