Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.40

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $2.92. Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 75,595 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) from C$3.60 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.40. The company has a market cap of C$374.83 million and a PE ratio of -17.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

