COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in January

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CICOY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.71. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

