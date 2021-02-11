Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $16.30 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $16.30 or 0.00034319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 80.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.84 or 1.00252660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00082086 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 267,990,127 coins and its circulating supply is 210,205,524 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.