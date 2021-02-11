Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coty traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 29,543,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,038,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

In related news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 371,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,944.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Coty by 59.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85,671 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Coty by 452.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 369,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Coty’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

