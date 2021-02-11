Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.76-2.86 for the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cousins Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,698. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

