Covanta (CVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Covanta to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

