COVER Protocol (COVER) Trading Up 45.5% This Week

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, COVER Protocol has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for about $823.91 or 0.01723357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and $5.64 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00267060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00102568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00085339 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061885 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 66,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,719 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.