Covesting Reaches Market Cap of $6.73 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $298.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.01104607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00055182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.72 or 0.05422696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019573 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

