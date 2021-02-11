Cowen Raises ABB (NYSE:ABB) Price Target to $35.00

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

ABB has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ABB by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

