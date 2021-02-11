CPChain Market Capitalization Achieves $3.54 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $80,796.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00321652 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005394 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00030177 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $757.90 or 0.01634061 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1,077.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

