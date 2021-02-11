Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $14.50 on Thursday. PLBY Group has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $13.75.

