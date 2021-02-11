Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $17,306.33 and $27.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,754.66 or 0.99674377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.42 or 0.01059088 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00339094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.73 or 0.00222767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00076315 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.