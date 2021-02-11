Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Down 33.1% Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for about $244.07 or 0.00521744 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $150.44 million and $9.22 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.00258797 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00094945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00076996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00084261 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00061828 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.