Cred Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Cred has traded up 54.4% against the dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.10 or 0.01078761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.46 or 0.05389584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026644 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

