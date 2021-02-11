Credit Suisse Group Increases Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target to $9.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,907,375. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,170,841.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 120,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,329,754.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,525,722 shares of company stock worth $24,992,904. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.