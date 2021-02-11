Credit Suisse Group Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $420.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.39.

PAYC stock traded down $14.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $411.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.05. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

