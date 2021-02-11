Credit Suisse Group Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $420.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.39.
PAYC stock traded down $14.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $411.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.05. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 588.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Read More: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.