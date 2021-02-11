Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 131.8% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $18.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,699.60 or 0.99772809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00082777 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,418 coins and its circulating supply is 565,518,531 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

