Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX.TO) (TSE:CTX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX.TO) (TSE:CTX) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 21,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 38,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The stock has a market cap of C$19.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CTX)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases, and their symptoms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It owns various proprietary drug delivery platforms, including DuraPeel and MMPE that support the development of patented formulations, which facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin.

