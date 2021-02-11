Crew Energy (CWEGF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS: CWEGF) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2021 – Crew Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/9/2021 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.65 to $0.90. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Crew Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/2/2021 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $0.65 to $1.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Crew Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $0.60 to $0.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Crew Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of CWEGF opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

