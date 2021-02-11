Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.64

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $6.37. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 13,387 shares.

The company has a market cap of $146.66 million, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

