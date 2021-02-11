Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 76,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,440. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

