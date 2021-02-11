Critical Analysis: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) versus Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG)

Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Gevo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and Gevo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gevo $24.49 million 90.81 -$28.66 million ($2.39) -6.04

Strattner Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Risk & Volatility

Strattner Financial Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 3.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Gevo -243.40% -33.39% -26.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Strattner Financial Group and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattner Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gevo has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 27.29%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Strattner Financial Group.

Summary

Gevo beats Strattner Financial Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes. It products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

