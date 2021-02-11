Critical Survey: Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) vs. Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Cowen shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cowen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cowen and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen 9.49% 21.67% 4.19% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cowen and Global Capital Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $1.05 billion 0.73 $24.63 million $2.21 13.00 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cowen and Global Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 0 0 4 0 3.00 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cowen currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.63%. Given Cowen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Cowen has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of 6.03, suggesting that its stock price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cowen beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients, as well as offers a suite of prime brokerage, cross-asset trading, securities finance, global execution, clearing, and commission management services. In addition, the company provides research content and coverage. Further, it offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients. Additionally, the company is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. Cowen Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

