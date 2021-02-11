Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Trading 0.9% Higher

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $44.83. 403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

