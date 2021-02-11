Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in January

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of COIHY stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. Croda International has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

