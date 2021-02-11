Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in January

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of COIHY stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. Croda International has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.