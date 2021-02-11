Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.81

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $14.46. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 99,904 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.63%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

