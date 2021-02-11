Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,145. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.