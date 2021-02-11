Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Barclays

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Crown by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

