Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Hits $0.0791 on Top Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $143.00 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00058261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.68 or 0.01104607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00055182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.72 or 0.05422696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019573 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00044433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,146,118,720 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

