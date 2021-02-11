Crypto Sports Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $374,079.00 and $824.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars.

