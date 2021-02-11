Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Hits $0.0684 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 77.3% against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $334,364.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01091002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.56 or 0.05326363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

CVA is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

