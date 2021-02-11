CryptoBonusMiles Price Up 70.6% Over Last Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $508,907.06 and approximately $11,996.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.32 or 0.01073480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00054294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.78 or 0.05369875 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026606 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.