CryptoFlow Reaches Market Cap of $3.02 Million (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $69,696.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00259213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00097187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00076656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00083656 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.18 or 0.95952297 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

CryptoFlow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

