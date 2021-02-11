Cryptonite (XCN) Market Cap Achieves $340,595.82

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $340,595.82 and $4.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,084.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.46 or 0.03711085 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.62 or 0.00386032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $539.26 or 0.01121482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.52 or 0.00468997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.80 or 0.00436318 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00302956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00025066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

