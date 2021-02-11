CryptoPing Market Cap Tops $4.33 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $3,718.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00261646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00093999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00084362 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,205.27 or 0.95492757 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars.

