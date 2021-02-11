CryptoSoul 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,579.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $114,182.86 and $1,579.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.00353869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.70 or 0.03648954 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058421 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

