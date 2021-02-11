CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $8.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $217.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $399,948.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

CTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

