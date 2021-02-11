CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $10.61 million and $1.90 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUDOS has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00261292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00083451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060679 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,375,350 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

CUDOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

