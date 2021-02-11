Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Director Carlos Alvarez Sells 40,000 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.67. 387,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $100.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $254,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $879,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.