Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Up to $9.76

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $11.19. Curis shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 66,846 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of Curis stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $12,865,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $11,434,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 591,345 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Curis by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

