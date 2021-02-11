CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

CurrencyWorks Inc. (NASDAQ:CWRK) was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 2,039,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,057,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

About CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK)

CurrencyWorks Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical; business launch; and post-business launch support services.

