Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $748.04 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $3.40 or 0.00007218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $748.04 million and approximately $343.88 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01103811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.34 or 0.05358823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026830 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019067 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003983 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,430,766,949 coins and its circulating supply is 219,908,232 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

