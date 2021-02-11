Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 4,821 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after buying an additional 1,137,848 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after buying an additional 1,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $227.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

