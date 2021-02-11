Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after buying an additional 794,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.55 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

