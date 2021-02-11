cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $5,421.27 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $5,421.27 or 0.11170445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $54.21 million and $1.62 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00253464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00095710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00084543 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $44,089.29 or 0.90845272 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

