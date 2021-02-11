CWV Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,896.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $12,896.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00255451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00098056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00075951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084016 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00060091 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.