CyberMiles (CMT) Hits Market Cap of $11.86 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $11.86 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.69 or 0.00384672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00043997 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,439.46 or 0.99808718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00035919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00073584 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

