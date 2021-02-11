CyberOptics (CYBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $80,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYBE shares. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CyberOptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

